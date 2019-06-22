Bat Cats get 6-2 road win at Hutch

The Great Bend Bat Cats made it two straight over the Hutchinson Monarchs Friday night, beating the Monarchs 6-2 at Hobart-Detter Field.

After winning 4-3 in come from behind fashion in Great Bend on Thursday night, the Bat Cats improve to 8-5 in the Sunflower Collegiate League while the Monarchs fall to 8-6. Cheney leads the SCL West with a record of 11-2 after beating Salina 11-0 Friday.

Great Bend will take Saturday off before travelling to Salina Sunday to play the Shock who are 3-8 on the season.