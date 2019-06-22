Barton County Historical Society wanting to expand services

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Tina Mingenback took over the director position at the Barton County Historical Society last December. Mingenback mentioned the Historical Society is trying to branch out and become more noticeable to the community. Part of accomplishing that is scheduling more events.

“We’ve already added more members in 2019 and we’re getting back out to the civic clubs,” Mingenback said. “We’re just trying to get back out to the community, let people know we’re here.”

The Historical Society provided tours during this year’s June Jaunt which had 50 people participate in a walking history lesson of downtown buildings. Mingenback noted the Historical Society is also working to add two fall activities this year that will correlate with tourism.

According to the Barton County Historical Society’s State of Activity from January 2018 to December 2018, the nonprofit organization endured a $34,897 budget loss.

The Historical Society requested $12,500 from the City of Great Bend for the 2020 city budget after receiving $10,000 last year. The Great Bend City Council will have a budget work session July 8.