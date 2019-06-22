81-year-old dies after Kansas truck crash

ATCHISON COUNTY–One person died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Friday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Mack Truck driven by Dana A. Jenkins, 52, Omaha, was northbound on U.S. 73 at 286th Road.

The vehicle struck a westbound 2013 Ford F150. The driver of the Ford 81-year-old Gerald K. Parker died as a result of the crash.

Jenkins was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident. The KHP did not release any additional details on Parker.