38-year-old Kan. man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 16-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes.

On Thursday, police arrested David Justin Smith, 38, on a warrant, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. He is jailed on a bond of $150,000 on requested charges that include four counts of criminal sodomy and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the online Sedgwick County jail records.

The charges allegedly involved the sexual relationship between a 16-year-old minor and Smith, according to Wheeler.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.