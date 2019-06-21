Weekend Weather

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.