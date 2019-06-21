Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92.