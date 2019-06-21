Wade will get shot at NBA career

Former St. John Tiger and Kansas State Wildcat Dean Wade did not get drafted Thursday night in the NBA Draft but he will get his opportunity to play professionally. Wade has signed a two-way contract with Cleveland that will allow him to play for the Cavaliers and their affiliate team in the developmental G League next season.

The 6-10 forward who was a four year starters for K-State, worked out for 11 different NBA teams over the past month. Wade showed no ill effects of the injury that forced him to miss the NCAA Tournament last spring.

Wade is represented by agent Austin Walton who also represents former Wildcats guard Barry Brown who also signed a similar agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves.