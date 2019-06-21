Still a go for online bill paying in Great Bend

Everything is still a go for online bill paying for Great Bend residents beginning in July. City Administrator Kendal Francis says the city is at the mercy of the vendor handling the online payment option for utilities, but the option should still be ready on July 1.

City Clerk Shawna Schafer says residents will not have to worry about a fee for the online option, but that could change in the future.

“We probably will reevaluate the use of fees in a year or two, depending on how expensive it is,” Schafer said. “Right now it is a hard guess in how many people will actually use the online so I can’t give a number of what the fees would cost us.”

Multiple citizens approached Great Bend officials over the recent past about providing the online payment option, and Francis noted at a January Great Bend City Council meeting that they were working on the possibility.

The online bill paying will be handled at greatbendks.net.