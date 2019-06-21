Sheriff: Teen jailed after chase, crash into Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a chase and crash into a home.

Just after 11:00p.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on an older model Ford F-150 near SE 10th and California Avenue in Topeka for a registration violation, according to Sgt. Todd Stalbaumer. The driver failed to stop, and the Ford pickup fled the scene.

Deputies located the pickup behind a business in the 2300 SE 6th Street. A deputy attempted another car stop, but the driver aggressively reversed the Ford, nearly striking the deputy.

The Ford pickup then accelerated from the scene and struck a house in the 500 block of SE Burr. An adult male was sleeping in the residence and was injured by the Ford pickup striking the house. Injuries were not considered serious but the resident was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford then fled the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued. With the assistance of a Topeka Police K9 Unit, the suspect was located behind a residence on SE Gray Street.

Jose L. Castenedo-Montellano, 18, Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections on requested charges that include, Aggravated Assault LEO, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Aggravated Battery Reckless, Felony Criminal Damage and Traffic and Registration Violations.