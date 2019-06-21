Sen. Moran applauds POTUS’ approval of Kansas Disaster Declaration

Press release from U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today commended President Trump for approving the Major Disaster Declaration for 53 counties in Kansas. This approval also comes after Sen. Moran urged the President to swiftly approve the declaration amid widespread impact across Kansas.

“I am pleased the President swiftly approved this disaster declaration that will assist counties and local governments in their efforts to rebuild and recover from persistent severe weather that has hurt many Kansans, especially our farmers and ranchers,” said Sen. Moran. “I’ll continue to work with local, state and federal officials to make certain Kansans have the resources necessary to recover from this widespread damage.”

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Kansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on April 28, 2019, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Doniphan, Elk, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson and Woodson.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jon K. Huss as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.