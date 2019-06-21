Search underway suspects who rammed Kan. police vehicle with stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and looking for two suspects.

Just after 8:15p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 8900 Block of East Harry to check for a reported stolen vehicle from Andover, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. On-Star contacted Sedgwick County Dispatch that a Chevy Malibu was possibly in that area.

An officer was able to locate the vehicle at an apartment complex, according to Wheeler. Two men were in in the car. As the officer approached in a patrol vehicle the driver put the car in reverse striking the patrol car. The officer was not injured. The vehicle was able to drive from the apartment complex and police chased eastbound on Harry.

The officer quickly terminated the pursuit because of the erratic driving of the suspect. On-Star disabled the vehicle and police located it near 31st and Greenwich. They did not locate the suspects who were described as Hispanic males wearing white t-shirts, according to Wheeler.