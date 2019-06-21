Police: Kan. teen shot in the face during series of drive-by shootings

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive-by shootings and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2200 Block of North Minnesota, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers at the scene located a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cruz.

During the investigation, police located numerous locations on various streets struck by gunfire. The suspects were using random weapons and shooting from vehicles.

Investigators are not getting much cooperation in attempting to solve the case, according to Cruz. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

Cruz did not release the victim’s name.