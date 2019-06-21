National Sorghum Producers notes

EPA Approves Transform (Sulfoxaflor) Exemption for Sorghum

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday it has granted emergency exemptions under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) for use of sulfoxaflor on cotton and sorghum. The EPA first acknowledged this emergency exemption in 2014 and has approved the use of sulfoxaflor in grain sorghum each subsequent year. Emergency-use exemptions are effective in 2019 for use of sulfoxaflor in grain and forage sorghum in Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia as well as Tennessee for forage and syrup. National Sorghum Producers appreciates EPA’s approval of this year’s emergency-use request. However, we look forward to an eventual registration for sulfoxaflor on sorghum, so we have certainty that this tool is available in the future and can avoid the yearly emergency-use request process. Visit the NSP website to see the full press release.

Time Remaining to Plant, Re-Plant With Sorghum

As farmers face late plant and re-plant conditions, sorghum is a viable option for producers. There are multiple options for milo in the ethanol and livestock feed markets, and current cash bids remain competitive at multiple locations throughout the Sorghum Belt. Additional agronomic and marketing resources, including information on Sorghum Management Following a Wet Winter and Spring, Pre-emergence Weed Control, Fertilizing Grain Sorghum, Seeding Rate, sorghum marketing connections, region-specific production guides and Sorghum Checkoff marketing staff, are available at SorghumCheckoff.com. For more information about managing the sugarcane aphid, visit DefendYourCrop.com. For details about local bids and other information, producers can contact NSP at 800-658-9808.

Crop Update

Sixty-nine percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage was planted by June 16, nineteen percentage points behind the previous year and 12 points behind the five-year average. Planting progress in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota was behind the average pace by 16, 14, 17, and 16 percentage points, respectively. By June 16, fifteen percent of the nation’s sorghum had reached the headed stage, three percentage points behind last year and one point behind average. Fifty percent of Texas’ sorghum acreage had reached the headed stage by June 16, four percentage points behind last year but four points ahead of average.

Mexico Ratifies USMCA and Addresses Immigration

On Tuesday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebarad explained under the agreement negotiated with the Trump Administration that Mexico has 45 days to prove its measures against the flow of migrants northward. Failure to prove an impact has been made would mean the country would engage in discussions over a “safe third country” asylum deal or regional asylum deal. The Mexican government submitted a detailed outline to its Senate providing an overview of the negotiations for a tariff-averting deal on migration. However, there are still negotiations to be made between the U.S. and Mexico.

Officials from both countries are expected to meet in the near future to determine a metric defining successfully reduced immigrant traffic. Under the agreement the Trump administration is pressuring Mexico to immediately implement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program along the entire border, but there are logistical, legal and political issues that must be overcome before a full agreement is reached. On Wednesday, Mexico became the first country to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement with 114-4 vote with three abstentions.

Canadian Prime Minister Visits U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to meet with government officials to discuss ratification of USMCA in Canada and the U.S. This occurred on the same day Mexico agreed to ratify the trade deal in their Senate. Trudeau is met with President Trump this morning as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-AL). National Sorghum Producers will continue to support the ratification of USMCA and will encourage elected officials to consider the positive impacts this agreement will have on the farm economy.

Appropriations Update

The House Rules Committee met Tuesday night and reported a Rule that governs floor consideration of the second appropriations package, H.R. 3055. The 5-bill minibus includes the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development FY 2020 spending bills. The Committee made 290 amendments the House will consider during floor debate. There were several amendments related to pesticide use that were offered to the Interior Appropriations bill but ultimately not included in the Rule. The House began consideration of the bill on Monday.

House Agriculture Hosts Subcommittee Hearing Over Farm Policy

Earlier today the House Agriculture committee hosted a General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee Hearing over How Farm Policy Helps Farmers in Adverse Conditions. Subcommittee Chairman Filemon Vela (D-TX) delivered the following opening remarks. “Farmers are looking at losses due to severe weather events, particularly as a result of flooding and a wet spring planting season. Excessive moisture on cropland has delayed planting for many farmers in the Midwest. The Agriculture Department’s crop progress report, which was released on Monday, shows that the corn crop has still not been fully planted, and many farmers are making decisions to switch to soybeans or a cover crop. Last week, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report described this year’s planting delays as “unprecedented.” Following Chairman Vela’s remarks, several witnesses including Brandon Willis, assistant professor at Utah State and Combest, Sell & Associates team member, delivered remarks regarding the importance of commodity programs and policies. Watch the entire hearing here.

New USDA-SARE Report Addresses Cover Crop Benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program released a report on Wednesday looking into the economics of cover crops. The report is based on a five-year analysis from about 500 farms and examines seven common management situations for commodity farmers. The publication outlines a number of situations in which cover crops may increase profitability within a year or two; key examples include when drought occurs, when herbicide-resistant weeds are a challenge and when cover crops are grazed.

Syngenta #RootedinAg Contest Finalists Announced

The finalists for the Syngenta #RootedinAg Contest were announced on Tuesday: Kathleen Sylvia Kelley Amaral from Griffin, Georgia; Krista Swanson from Oneida, Illinois and Tammy Wiedenbeck from Lancaster, Wisconsin. The competition began in March and invited growers and other ag professionals to describe the person who most inspired their agricultural roots. The finalists will now compete for $500, plus a $1,000 donation to the winner’s favorite local charity or civic organization, and anyone who casts a vote the chance to win a $50 American Express® gift card through a special drawing. To learn more about the contestants and vote for your favorite visit Sygenta-US.com.

