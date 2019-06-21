Cop Shop (6/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/20)

Stroke

At 1:49 p.m. a stroke was reported at 275 E. US 56 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/20)

Fire

At 7:17 a.m. a fire was reported at 3920 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:02 a.m. Great Bend Recreation Commission, 2715 18th Street, reported the xylophone being damaged on the playground.

Theft

At 11:57 a.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 5121 Timber Creek Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:55 p.m. a vehicle and orange jeep backed into a vehicle and left the scene. The driver was cited at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

At 5:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Jackson Street.

At 6:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3908 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:10 p.m. a report of a softball thrown through a window to her residence at 2220 Heizer Street was made.