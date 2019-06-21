Chamber After-Hours Friday at Nex-Tech Wireless

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development

Chamber Business After-Hours, Friday, June 21

Nex-Tech Wireless | 2821 10th St., Great Bend, KS (Next to Satellite Pros.)

Join us for our June Chamber Business After Hours taking place at Nex-Tech Wireless, located at 2827 10th St., next to Satellite Pros. Nex-Tech Wireless will be serving up a taco bar along with some cold beverages! And, you know the door prizes will be AMAZING!

They will also be hosting a LIVE radio remote the same day from 9am-5pm.

Must be 21 to consume alcoholic beverages.