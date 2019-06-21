Bat Cats rally for 4-3 win over Hutchinson

The Great Bend Bat Cats rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Hutch Monarchs 4-3 Thursday night in a Sunflower Collegiate League game at Al Burns Field.

Great Bend trailed 3-0 before scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then taking the lead for good with two runs in the seventh. Nolan Riley knocked home the game winning run with a ground ball out.

Easton Young picked up the win in relief, going pitching three scoreless innings, striking out six and walking just on batter.

The Bat Cats improved to 7-5 in league play with the win while Hutch dropped to 8-5 in the SCL West Standings.

The series now shifts to Hutchinson tonight where the teams will play at 7:00 p.m. game at Bud Detter Field.