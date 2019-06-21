2 men dead after Kansas head-on crash

BOURBON COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mercury Sable driven by Brenton T. Handly, 29, Nevada, MO., was eastbound on U.S. 54 just east of Fort Scott.

The driver attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Adam W. Bancroft, 48, Fort Scott, head-on.

Handly and Bancroft were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.