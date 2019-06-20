Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the sixth for the Cardinals, who won for the seventh time in 11 games.

SEATTLE (AP) — Domingo Santana hit two home runs in a game for the third time this season, Marco Gonzales won his third straight start and the Seattle Mariners avoided an embarrassing series sweep with an 8-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Santana, who had five RBIs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead and they went on to snap Kansas City’s three-game winning streak.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brian Klein hit the tie-breaking home run for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders beat Florida State 4-1 at the College World Series to close the 40-year coaching career of NCAA all-time wins leader Mike Martin. Klein’s homer was his second of the CWS and third of the season. Martin heads into retirement with 2,029 career wins. It’s the most by any coach in any college sport. Each of his 40 teams won at least 40 games and played in the NCAA Tournament.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker followed up his no-hitter in super regionals with another strong start in his College World Series debut and Stephen Scott homered twice and drove in four runs in Vanderbilt’s 6-3 win over Mississippi State. The win allowed the No. 2 national seed Commodores to gain the inside track to the best-of-three finals next week. Rocker won his fifth straight start and is 9-1 over his last 10.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Louisville has eliminated Auburn from the College World Series in a 5-3 win as the two teams completed a game suspended by rain the day before. The No. 7 national seed Cardinals improved to 32-1 all-time when scoring five or more runs in an NCAA Tournament game. Auburn went 0-2 in its first CWS appearance since 1997.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves are a major league-best 14-4 this month after Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 7-2 decision over the New York Mets. Freddie Freeman also hit a two-run shot before providing a single and scoring on Donaldson’s blast. Pinch-hitter Nick Markakis added a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring before Atlanta increased its lead in the NL East to four games over Philadelphia.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs have taken over first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. The Cubs ended Lucas Giolito’s eight-game winning streak as Willson Contreras homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s 7-3 decision over the White Sox. Franmil Reyes belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run blast as the Padres outslugged the Brewers, 8-7.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Gary Sánchez smacked a three-run homer while the New York Yankees were scoring six times in the first inning to chase Blake Snell in a 12-1 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees turned it into a laugher when Gleyber Torres crushed a grand slam during a six-run seventh. CC Sabathia picked up his 250th career victory by limiting Tampa Bay to one run over six innings, helping the Bronx Bombers pick up their fifth straight win and move 3 ½ games ahead of the Rays.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Twins’ lead in the AL Central is down to nine games after Eduardo Rodriguez spared the Red Sox’s bullpen by laboring through seven innings of a 9-4 victory at Minnesota. Rodriguez was reached for four runs and eight hits but stayed on the mound long enough to give Boston relievers a break following Tuesday’s 17-inning loss to the Twins. Brock Holt had three RBIs to help the Red Sox overcome homers by Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler in the fourth inning.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ The Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep by getting RBI singles by Nick Senzel and Jess Winker with two out in the bottom of the ninth to complete a 3-2 comeback over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Michael Brantley’s two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna couldn’t close it out. Jose Altuve returned to Houston’s lineup but couldn’t help the Astros avoid their fourth straight loss and first sweep of the season.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 3 Houston 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 7

Final Chi Cubs 7 Chi White Sox 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Tampa Bay 1

Final Oakland 8 Baltimore 3

Final Seattle 8 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Angels 11 Toronto 6

Final Cleveland 10 Texas 4

Final Boston 9 Minnesota 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Philadelphia 2

Final San Diego 8 Milwaukee 7

Final Washington 2 Philadelphia 0

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 2

Final St. Louis 2 Miami 1, 11 Innings

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 4

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 2