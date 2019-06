SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident Thursday in Shawnee County.

Just before 9a.m., first responders were called to the 3700 block of NW Humphrey Road where an employee of Capital City Tree Care was involved in a tree trimming accident, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Cory B Harr, 31, of Topeka, died as a result of the accident. Soldier Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details. The incident is still under investigation.