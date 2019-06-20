Shafer Art Gallery presents Anomalous Sites: The Photography of Dr. Paul Rudy exhibit

Story by Joe Vinduska

The Shafer Art Gallery’s new exhibit, Anomalous Sites: The Photography of Dr. Paul Rudy, will open June 24. However, the official reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 19, which will include a music concert and artist talk by Rudy.

The exhibit will feature photographs of various settings and landscapes. During the creation of these photos, Rudy’s camera lens was exposed to natural moisture that was in the air, as well as the artist’s breath. The end result evolved into a collection of surreal, orb-inspired works of art.

“My breath found its way into the photographs, creating cosmic designs that look more like supernovas and distant galaxies than the moisture from my body,” Rudy said of the organic nature of his creations. “Explained or unexplained, these images show, to me at least, the magic and mystery of life.”

The exhibit will run through August 1. Admission is always free. The Shafer Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer with normal hours resuming (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday) on July 29. For more information, contact Shafer Art Gallery Director Dave Barnes at (620) 792-9342 or barnesd@bartonccc.edu.