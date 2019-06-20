Police continue search for suspects in Kan. child abduction, vehicle theft

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported child abduction and continue the search for two suspects.

Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2100 block of S. Broadway for an abduction call. Officers contacted a 25-year-old woman at a convenience store who reported that her maroon Town and Country van was stolen from the parking lot, and that her three children were inside, according to Office Kevin Wheeler.

Police located the vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Gold with the children still inside and unharmed.

Police continue the search for two persons of interest. The first individual is a white male, who was wearing a red shirt, dark shorts, and a white KU hat. The second individual is a white male, who was wearing a multi-colored shirt and dark shorts. The two were in a white SUV, that appears to be a Suburban.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call 911. They may also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.