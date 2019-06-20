Moran votes to block Trump’s attempt to sell arms to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has broken with most other Republican senators in voting to block President Donald Trump’s administration from selling arms to Saudi Arabia.

Congress has an important role in the oversight and approval of arms sales to foreign countries. Today’s vote was to retain that power by preventing the bypassing of Congress, and ensure that partners who receive American weapons will respect American interests. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 20, 2019

Moran supported two resolutions Thursday disapproving of Trump’s use of emergency authority to make the sales.

Moran was among seven Republicans to vote for the two measures. Fellow Kansas Republican Pat Roberts voted against them.

One resolution objected to arm sales based on the Saudi regime’s involvement in a civil war in Yemen and evidence of a role in the murder of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Moran said the resolutions prevent Congress from being bypassed on arm sales.

Trump is expected to veto the measures. They passed 53-45, well short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto.