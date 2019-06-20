Man standing outside vehicle dies after hit on Kansas highway

HARPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Thursday in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Dale Stewart Sharp, 36, Tugun, Australia, was standing outside a Nissan Rogue when it became disabled after striking a deer on Kansas 42 Highway just south of 130 Road.

A southbound 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by Ronald D. Pinkston, 45, Attica, swerved into the west ditch to avoid hitting the Nissan and struck Sharp.

EMS transported Sharp to the hospital in Harper. Pinkston was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.