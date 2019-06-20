Kansas sex offender on parole had child porn on her phone

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 24, Junction City, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

On Sept. 20, 2016, law enforcement seized Simpson’s iPhone. In her plea, Simpson admitted that her phone contained images of her having sex with a juvenile female.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.