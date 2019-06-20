Kansas man jailed for alleged kidnapping, sexual battery

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on sex allegations after an arrest in Saline County.

An alleged incident occurred early in the morning of June 12, in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Scanlan Avenue in Salina. A woman told police that she was detained against her will and subjected to inappropriate touching by a man she knew, according to Police Captain Gary Hanus.

Police arrested Patrick Finley, 30, of Olathe, on requested charges of kidnapping, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery.