Kansas man jailed after armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an armed robbery.

Just after 11p.m. Wednesday police responded to report of a highway robbery in the 1900 Block of West Anita in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. A 39-year-old delivery driver told police he went to deliver a pizza on West Anita at an address that does not exist. The driver contacted the customer by phone who told the driver to go to a different location. When he arrived, the suspect identified as 20-year-old Javonte Terrell, met him and was armed with a handgun, according to Cruz. He took cash and the pizza.

The driver returned to the restaurant and called police. Officers had received a suspicious character call. The witness told police he had spoken to someone who had just robbed a pizza delivery driver. He provided a description of the suspect and officers located Terrell and arrested him in the 1500 Block of West Pawnee. They also found a bb gun in his possession, according to Cruz.

Terrell is being held on requested charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.