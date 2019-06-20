ELLINWOOD – Judy C. McDonald, 74, passed away June 19, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born July 9, 1944, at Great Bend to Howard Leon & Murva (Rogers) Klapp. She married Francis Ensminger, Jr. on June 18, 1964. He died in 1969. She later married Gary McDonald on March 7, 1973 at Ellinwood. He survives.

A lifetime Ellinwood resident, Judy was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ellinwood. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved collecting DVD’s. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include, her husband, Gary McDonald of the home; two daughters, Teresa Grubb and husband James of Ellinwood and Christina Rowell and husband Jim of Great Bend; and three grandchildren, Gary Grubb, Judy Grubb, and Emily Rowell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Francis Ensminger, Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Medlock and Norma Jean Osbon.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery in Ellinwood, with Pastor Rick Standlee presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Judy McDonald Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

