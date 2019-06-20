Dateline – Hoisington

JoAnn Katherine Bieberle, 82, died June 20, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. She was born October 13, 1936, in Ellinwood, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Josephine (Straub) Luebbers. JoAnn graduated from Claflin High School in 1954.

On June 9, 1958, she married Clarence Bieberle at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hoisington.

A lifetime Barton County resident, JoAnn was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society, and a former member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and Altar Society in Dubuque, Kansas. She was a former member of the Daughters of Isabella, and the Clara Barton Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clarence Bieberle of the home; four daughters, Sandra Demel (Mike), Donna Nett (Dwight), all of Hoisington, Betty Evers (Dave) of Great Bend, and Janel Rugan (Richard) of Claflin; 9 grandchildren, Adam Demel (Corinna), Kiley Demel, Dayona Nett, Dayton Nett, Logan Evers, Hannah Evers, Sydney Rugan, Brady Rugan, and Delaney Rugan; and one great grandchild, Harlow Demel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Norbert & John Luebbers, and five sisters, Beatrice Mooney, Dorothy Mae Bishop, Annette Mall, Louise Schreifels, and Alice Smith.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with Altar Society Rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday, all at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Clara Barton Hospital Foundation or Kindred Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.