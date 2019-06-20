Hutchinson Zoo director details damages from flooding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Hutchinson Zoo director Ryan VanZant says flooding in May covered more than one-third of the zoo.

The zoo — except for the gift shop and train — has been closed since May 21 after consecutive storms caused water to rise at the zoo.

VanZant said in a Facebook post Wednesday that five buildings and two playgrounds were affected by flood waters. He said staff moved animals to safety ahead of the rising water and built temporary housing where the animals are being kept while waiting for the water to recede and the cleanup to begin.

A Facebook fundraiser has been started to help cleanup costs.

The Hutchinson Friends of the Zoo says the goal is to raise $10,000 before Family Fun Day on Aug. 17.