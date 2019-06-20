Great Bend adding food trucks to select farmers markets

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Better Than Great steering committee wanted to add to the Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market held each Thursday throughout the summer.

Every third Thursday of the month will include local food trucks offering dining options.

“Food trucks are a big thing,” said Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes. “People can come down, have some different foods and check out all the market vendors.”

The first Thursday to include the food trucks will be July 18. The Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market was established in 2012 offering seasonal produce, baked goods, and arts and crafts.

“We’re excited to see how it will add to our Summer Street Stroll,” Hayes said.

The Farmers Market is held on the southeast corner of Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.