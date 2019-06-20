Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.