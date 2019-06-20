Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-8:30A       Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one

                        Plantorama – “Insect Pest Protection”

                        Sound Living – “Food Safety for Older Adults”

                        Outbound Kansas – “Managing Pond Fish”

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Friday Free for All that includes Jim Wiesemeyer, Pam Johnson and Shaun Haney.

11A-12P        Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P        Major League Baseball –Minnesota Twins @ Minnesota Twins 

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”