Early morning shooting leads to 6-hour standoff in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An early morning shooting led to a six-hour standoff that ended with one of two subjects exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Authorities arrived at the 300 block of West 8th around 3 a.m. and found 19-year-old Jacob Foley with a gunshot wound to the leg. Questioning various subjects gave officers an idea of who they were looking for. Later in the morning, police got word that the main subject in the shooting, 21-year-old Brendan Jones, was in the 300 block of West 16th. At that time the Emergency Response Team was activated. Just after 11 a.m., the second of the two suspects, 18-year-old Tyson Samuels, gave himself up and was taken into custody.

Several minutes later, Jones indicated he too would give up. However, when he got to the door, Jones started shooting at officers. Ten officers returned fire, striking Jones. He was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center before being transferred to a Wichita hospital where he was in surgery as of late Thursday afternoon. Foley was treated and released. None of the officers were hit, although at least one patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The 10 officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for such events, and the KBI has been brought in to help with the investigation.

16th Street from Jefferson to Madison was blocked off and Jefferson was closed between 15th and 17th during the standoff. Residents in the entire block were asked to evacuate but were allowed to return to their homes late in the afternoon.

Police and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Department of Corrections K-9 units and Harvey County Sheriff’s Department.