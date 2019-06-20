Cop Shop (6/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/19)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:18 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.
At 7:11 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 90 Road & NE 100 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/19)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:53 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Washington Street.
Theft
At 12:53 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a shoplifter.
Chest Pain
At 2:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 101.
Theft
At 3:09 p.m. a report of wanting to speak to an officer in reference to management refusing to review video footage of a possible theft at 2334 Main Street was made.
Breathing Problems
At 3:27 p.m. EMS call was made at 2314 16th Street.
Shots Fired
At 7:43 p.m. a report of hearing gunshots in the area was made at 2501 Railroad Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 7:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 3008 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2801 Main Street.
Chest Pain
At 9:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 713 Morton Street.
Breathing Problems
At 10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Warner Circle & Warner Road.
Fire
At 11:51 p.m. a dumpster smoldering at 700 Frey Street was reported.