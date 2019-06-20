Cop Shop (6/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:18 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 1000 block of NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.

At 7:11 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 90 Road & NE 100 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:53 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1700 block of Washington Street.

Theft

At 12:53 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a shoplifter.

Chest Pain

At 2:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 101.

Theft

At 3:09 p.m. a report of wanting to speak to an officer in reference to management refusing to review video footage of a possible theft at 2334 Main Street was made.

Breathing Problems

At 3:27 p.m. EMS call was made at 2314 16th Street.

Shots Fired

At 7:43 p.m. a report of hearing gunshots in the area was made at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 7:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 3008 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2801 Main Street.

Chest Pain

At 9:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 713 Morton Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Warner Circle & Warner Road.

Fire

At 11:51 p.m. a dumpster smoldering at 700 Frey Street was reported.