The Hays Eagles defeated the Great Bend Legion Chiefs Wednesday night in Hays by the score of 4-2. The loss snapped the Chiefs 4-game winning streak.

Three of the four Hays runs were unearned as they improved to 13-4 on the season. Great Bend is now 15-6.

You can get a complete legion update at 12:45 p.m. Thursday as coaches Darrin Hall and Travis Kurth are guests on Sports Day on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.