Big inning sinks Bat Cats

The Newton Rebels made quick work of the Great Bend Bat Cats Wednesday night in Newton beating Great Bend 13-2 in Sunflower Collegiate League action.

The rebels scored 8 runs in the second inning and then added 3 more in the third to take an 11-1 lead and cruised to the victory that was ended in the 7th due to the run rule.

The Bat Cats had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Rebels roughed up Great Bend starter Tanner Howe for 11 earned runs.

Newton improved to 6-7 in league play with the win while the Bat Cats dropped to 6-5 heading into Thursday night’s home game against Hutchinson at Al Burns Field.