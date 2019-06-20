Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/19)

BOOKED: Eric Zecha of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Margeret Becker of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 cash only or 48 hours.

BOOKED: Gilbert King of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Briana L. Earegood on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant with a $565 cash bond on Barton County District Court case for obstruction with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Eric Zecha of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, granted OR bond amount of $10,000 C/S through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Larry Schenk of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia and failure to wear seat belt. Posted bond amount of $10,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Margeret Becker of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $300 cash only by defendant.