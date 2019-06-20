Barton basketball to host skills camps

Opportunities for girls and boys to sharpen basketball skills will be offered by staff and players from the Barton Community College women’s program next week in two separate aged camps.

Beginning on Monday, June 24, a two-day middle school and high school age camp will be offered from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for just $60 per person.

On Wednesday and Thursday, June 26-27, a two-day camp for elementary school ages will run from 10:00 a.m. to noon for $40 per person.

Each skills camp will be held at the Kirkman Activity Center on the Barton campus with camp t-shirts provided to each participant.

For more information including sign-up, contact Coach Watson at (620) 792-9265 or email WatsonT@bartonccc.edu.