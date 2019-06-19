Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.