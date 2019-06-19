Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have the latest on what is going on in Ellinwood and talking with those who are making things happen in the community.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

10P-12P ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”