Police make arrest in series of vehicle burglaries in Russell

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

The Russell Police Department announced Wednesday that two suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries earlier this month have been identified.

“Those suspects, who are juveniles, have been taken into custody and were transported to juvenile detention,” according to the announcement. “Offense reports have been forwarded to the Russell County Attorney.”

The department said the names of the suspects would not be released.

In the annoucement, the department thanked Russell citizens for their assistance with the investigation and reminded residents to keep their vehicles, residences and outbuildings locked.