Police: Death of 36-year-old Kan. man investigated as a homicide

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are now investigating the suspicious death of a Kansas man and have identified the victim.

Just before 10a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of SW Wayne in Topeka in reference to the discovery of the body of a man in the house, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Officers located the body identified as 36-year-old John K. Waller and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

There were several suspicious circumstances witnessed by the responding officers so, the residence was secured and crime scene officers and detectives investigated the scene.

Through evidence found at the crime scene and information from the coroner’s office, police are investigating this crime as a homicide