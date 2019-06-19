Police: 2 trapped in vehicle after Kansas crash

RILEY COUNTY —Five people were involved in a single vehicle accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department reported the vehicle was leaving the area near Pillsbury Crossing on Deep Creek Road when it left the roadway, crashed and two of 5 passengers were trapped inside.

Thanks to an observant citizen also driving in the area, emergency help was able to get to the scene quickly. Working hand-in-hand with first responders from Riley County EMS, Rural Fire, Manhattan Fire and LifeStar, the people were freed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

Authorities released no additional details Wednesday evening.