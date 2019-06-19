GREAT BEND – Karen G. Nicholson, 81, passed away June 17, 2019, at Almost Home, Great Bend. She was born January 18, 1938, at Hoisington to Franklin and Velma (Winter) Herthel. She married Bill Nicholson on August 7, 1960, at Hoisington. They later divorced.

A lifetime Hoisington and Great Bend resident, Karen was a teacher for USD 428, retiring in 1998 after 36 years of teaching. Karen was a graduate of Hoisington High School Class of 1956. She attended Kansas State University, where she received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education and Fort Hays State University, receiving her Master’s of Education degree. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, PEO, Retired Teacher’s Association, and Kappa Kappa Gamma Social Sorority. Karen enjoyed traveling, teaching, her grandchildren, her social groups, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include, one son, Michael Nicholson and wife Tammy of Great Bend; and four grandchildren, Ryan Nicholson, Drew Nicholson, Addy Nicholson, and Ben Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Ivan Beetz; one daughter, Becky Nicholson; and one brother, Doug Herthel.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Morita Truman presiding. Interment will be in the Hoisington Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Almost Home, Inc. or the Becky Nicholson Scholarship/Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

