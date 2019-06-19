Kansas man held on $250K bond for alleged attack on woman

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating for attempted murder after an altercation in Manhattan.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, police responded to a residence in southwest Manhattan, for a report of a past domestic altercation, according to Captain Josh Kyle.

A 38-year-old woman at the home told police that she was physically assaulted by a domestic partner.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Shawn Henderson of Manhattan, on requested charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (Intentional), according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report. He remains in custody on a bond of $250,000.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Kyle.