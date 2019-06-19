Kan. mother accused of false Father’s Day claim due in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman arrested for making false accusations about her daughter’s father that prompted a search for him on Father’s Day is scheduled for court Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Ronetta Ann Clement, 34, Wichita, alleged that her child’s father had placed the couple’s 2-year-old child in danger, according to Wichita Police Captain Brent Allred.

Clement told police Sunday that the father was refusing to return custody of the child and that he made homicidal and suicidal statements, according to Allred. Based on the information an attempt to locate was placed for the man and the child so police could check their welfare and further investigate what had actually occurred.

Detectives and officers worked overnight Sunday and through the day Monday to locate them. Late Monday afternoon following a second interview with Clement, detectives learned information that contradicted what she told police Sunday, according to Allred.

On Monday evening, police were able to locate the child with her grandmother and check her welfare and she appeared to be fine.

——————-