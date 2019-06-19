Great Bend receives KDOT funding to help resurface portion of 10th Street

A bid opening for the 2019 City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP) was held on June 11. For Great Bend, that meant resurfacing and striping along 10th Street from Hickory to 1,300 feet west of Kiowa. PEC Engineer

Josh Golka says Great Bend went through the standard procedure to receive funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation program that was formerly known as the KLINK program.

“The city was successful in getting this project funded,” said Golka. “We followed the KDOT and city standard bid procedures which included a notice in the paper and sending out the advertisement to all known asphalt companies in the area.”

Great Bend received one bid. The low qualified bidder was Venture Corporation with a total base bid of $490,217. This was approximately $20,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.

The resurfacing will be a full depth pavement replacement with a 2-inch mill and overlay. KDOT pays for 80 percent of the project, leaving Great Bend’s share just under $100,000.