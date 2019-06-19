Former Hoisington Mayor passes away at 84

Clayton D. Williamson, 84, died June 17, 2019, at Almost Home, Great Bend. He was born April 24, 1935, in Hoisington, the son of Ivan Gilbert and Edith Blanche (Hanson) Williamson.

Clayton graduated from Hoisington High School in 1953. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On March 11, 1960, he married Teddy I. Fennell in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Clayton was a welder in the oil field, owning his own welding service, Willie’s Welding Service and his own sprinkler and fencing company. He later worked for Epox Poly Fittings for 17 years. He was a designer and engineer for GeoScope Pro, LLC. Later, he was a driver for both Manweiler and Dove Chevrolet, delivering cars all over the country.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee and the treasurer for 17 years. Clayton was an ordained minister, and had the great pleasure of officiating for three of his grandchildren’s weddings. He was the co-founder for the Kansas Association of Inventors, helping to write laws, and a co-founder for the United Inventors Association. Clayton also served as mayor of Hoisington for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Teddy I. Williamson of the home; children, Rita Secrest (Dane) of Chautauqua, Oklahoma, Jettie Zoller (Jeff) of Hoisington, Laura Barnard (Brad) of Hoisington, Karla Weeks of Reno, Nevada; sister, Joy Unruh of Kearney, Misouri; 9 grandchildren, Daneil Secrest, Brance Barnard, Ryan Zoller, Breanna Weeks, Matthew Secrest, Blaine Barnard, Brooke Mann, Jonathan Weeks, and Bailey Streit; 10 great grandchildren, Alyssa Secrest, Maddie & Jaylin Kolas, Braelyn Johnson, Chase Secrest, Branson Barnard, Kinlee Secrest, Huntley Streit, Shaylin Barnard and Renley Streit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ilomay Darner and brother, John Gilbert Williamson.

Friends may sign the book, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Hoisington, with Rev. Seong Lee presiding.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Almost Home, Kans for Kids or GPS Kids Club, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.