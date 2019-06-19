Eleventh Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Set for Thursday

kuathletics.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A who’s who of Jayhawk celebrities will return to Lawrence to participate in the 11th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic on Thursday, June 20, at Eudora High School. Former Kansas men’s and women’s basketball and football players, along with other KU luminaries, will play in a friendly basketball game which raises money each year for local children fighting cancer and other life-altering diseases.

Celebrating its 11th year, the 2019 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has grown to a three-day event adding a Celebrity dinner on Friday, June 21, and Celebrity Golf Tournament Saturday, June 22. The dinner will be hosted at Abe & Jakes Landing in downtown Lawrence with the golf tourney to be contested at Lawrence Country Club.

“We’re really excited to watch this game – and now this full weekend of events – continue to grow,” said radio voice of the Jayhawks and event organizer Brian Hanni. “We’ve been so blessed over the years by the generosity of Jayhawk Nation and these KU ambassadors for giving their time and talents to come back each June. Now, with the full weekend format and our best rosters ever, we’re aiming to raise dollar amounts that will have a profound impact on these local cancer-fighting families.”

In all, nearly 60 former Jayhawks will return for at least one of the weekend events, including Jayhawk legend Darnell Valentine who is one of featured speakers at Friday’s Celebrity Dinner.

Tickets are still available for the Thursday basketball game for $10 and can be purchased in advance at the 23rd St. Brewery in Lawrence, Jersey Mike’s in Topeka (718 S Kansas Ave and 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd.), AuBurn Pharmacy in Eudora and the KC Soda Company with locations at Legends and City Market. Doors open at Eudora High School at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.

Friday’s Celebrity dinner as well as the Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lawrence Country Club Saturday are sold out.

For more information one can go to: www.rockchalkroundballclassic.com.

2019 Rock Chalk Roundball Rosters

Crimson Team

#0 Frank Mason

#1 Jeff Hawkins

#3 Russell Robinson

#5 Keith Langford

#10 Jeremy Case

#12 Billy Thomas

#13 Monica Engleman

#20 Stephen Vinson

#23 Wayne Simien

#23 Mario Little

#24 Travis Releford

#24 Sasha Kaun

#25 Michael Lee

#34 Perry Ellis

#40 Kevin Young

#80 Dezmon Briscoe

Coaches

Bud Stallworth (head coach)

Alonzo Jamison

Ray Bechard

Brennan Bechard

Mark Randall

Jeff Gueldner

Lafayette Norwood

David Lawrence

Blue Team

#4 Sherron Collins

#10 Tyshawn Taylor

#10 Scooter Barry

#12 Brady Morningstar

#14 Tyrel Reed

#15 Mario Chalmers

#15 Elijah Johnson

#20 Kenny Gregory

#21 Clay Young

#21 Nick Bradford

#23 Ben McLemore

#25 Brandon Rush

#35 Brandon McAnderson

#42 Jeff Graves

#42 Natalie Knight

#45 Cole Aldrich

Coaches

Calvin Thompson (head coach)

Lester Earl

Dave Robisch

Darrell Stuckey

Brad Witherspoon

Brett Ballard

Matt Kleinmann

David Johanning

Wayne Selden