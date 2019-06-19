City to recognize Kansas teen for water rescue of 12-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas teen who rescued a boy from raging flood water in May will be recognized as a hero.

Just before 3p.m. May 26, police responded to report of a submersion at Hap McLean Park in Park City, according to police Witnesses said a 12-year-old boy had ridden his bicycle around the closed gate at the low water bridge, near the park’s entrance at Hydraulic.

The rapid and deep water swept the boy away from his bicycle and down the swollen creek. Geffrey Lopez, 16, saw what happened, and ran to an overhanging limb some 100 yards downstream.

He was able to grab onto the boy and pull him from the water. EMS checked the boy and released him to a parent at the scene.

On June 25, the Park City Mayor and Police Chief will recognize his bravery at a city council meeting