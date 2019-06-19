City fighting high water battle at Vets Lake

Tuesday’s two-inch rain on the Northwest side of Great Bend didn’t help the city’s efforts to lower the water level at Veteran’s Lake. If you have driven through Veteran’s Park or driven past on McKinley on the East side of the lake, you may have noticed a large pump that is operating full time to help stabilize the lake level.

Where is that water going? Public Lands Director Scott Keeler has the answer.

Despite those efforts, the water level at Veteran’s Lake remains high and still covers many areas that are intended for recreational use that includes play equipment. While Keeler says that is a concern for city officials, getting the water level down is a priority for the health of the Cottonwood Trees that surround the lake that provide shade and help stabilize the shoreline, especially on the west side.

Keeler says with all the nutrients and dirty water that has been washed into the lake, Blue Green Algae is a high concern heading into the warmer weather that lies ahead. He says as soon as the water level goes down, another dose of alum will be added to try and stay ahead of the anticipated algae bloom problem.